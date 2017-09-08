Fairmont City Council Keeps Ordinance on the Agenda

Fairmont City Council's consideration of a human rights ordinance is causing debate throughout the city.

The ordinance adds safeguards against discrimination based on gender identity and sexual orientation in addition to race, religion and other factors that were already mentioned in a previous ordinance.

Friday the council held a special meeting to vote on a resolution that would remove the ordinance from its September 12 agenda.

Another resolution that would move the public hearing on the ordinance to another location to accommodate for more people was also considered.

"Give council a chance to delay the vote on this ordinance and the public venue until we can find a venue to have a safe meeting. So that's why I called the special meeting," said Tom Mainella, Fairmont mayor.

Both resolutions failed. The ordinance will remain on the agenda and the meeting location will not change.