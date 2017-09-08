Marathon Mondays: 2017 Finishers Medal

The countdown is getting closer with less than two weeks until the WVU Medicine Morgantown Marathon, Morgantown Thirteener and Mountain Mama 8K races on September 23.

We got a peek at this year’s finisher’s medal with another unique moving design.

Instead of saying “finisher” this year’s medal reads “2017 conqueror as a nod to the race’s extra hilly course.

“We use #yesitshilly,” said Race Director Jamie Summerlin. “It’s a unique course in that it’s not a flat, fast course. We take pride in the fact that it’s a challenge. They’ve conquered a challenge.”

Full marathon finishers get a little extra at the finish line in honor of the final hill on Beechurst Avenue.

“The runners over the past couple of years, aside from the names they typically call me at the finish line because of the toughness of the course, they’ve also re-named that last mile,” Summerlin explained. “When they get their medal, they also get a finishers shirt for the full marathon and on the back of the shirt it says in big bold letters ‘I conquered that Son of a Beechurst Hill’. It’s a great way to advertise. It’s a great way to engage the runners. The runners came up with that name themselves and we wanna show them that we appreciate their feedback.”

To register for the marathon so you get a medal, visit morgantownmarathon.com.