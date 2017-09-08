Woodlawn Cemetery in Fairmont Makes Preservation Efforts

Woodlawn Cemetery is a landmark on the National Registry of Historic Places and in recent years, board members have made efforts to preserve it.

"Well I think people understand that it is an important piece of Fairmont but I think what we have done in the past two years is create credibility and showing that it is being maintained, that things are happening here, then people will support you and that's really been the groundswell because we have had quite a bit of community involvement," said Raymond Alvarez, board member.

That community involvement is led by a very active board of directors, all motivated to preserve the more than 40 acres of the cemetery.

"If I can save something, I try to," said Nancy Bickerstaff, board member.

Bickerstaff has done just that. The board said efforts have been made to clean and protect the more than 11,000 burials on the property and now the board is moving on to new goals.

"In 2017, we spent about $20,000 in ongoing improvements including a foundation, brick work and some of the repair of the floors that were missing and we need about $6,000 to complete that first floor of the superintendent's house," added Alvarez.

Rooms at the superintendent's house are waiting to be renovated and renovations will come after more fundraising efforts but board members said that once the renovations are complete, this will be a place for the entire community to enjoy.