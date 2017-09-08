Monongalia County Sheriff's Department Levy Property at Hilton Garden Inn

Members of the Monongalia Sheriff's department were at the Hilton Garden Inn Friday morning to levy property and money to make up for back taxes owed by the hotel.

The department was awarded judgment by the circuit court for unpaid hotel motel taxes that amount to more than $150,000.

A process server was present to execute the levy.

"He will do items, whether it be in the rooms, whether it be in the restaurant, whether it be in the bar. Merchandise, they'll be taped, they'll be given a receipt and those cannot be sold or gotten rid of and if monies are not received, they will be sold at a later date by the Sheriff's Office," said Sheriff Perry Palmer of the Monongalia County Sheriff's Department.

Members of the tax office were present to count money from cash registers and present the hotel with receipts.