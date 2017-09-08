Mountain Valley Bank Celebrates Humane Society Appreciation Day

Randolph and Tucker County Humane Society partnered with Mountain Valley Bank to celebrate Humane Society Appreciation Day.

Volunteers from the Tucker County Humane Society worked with employees to hold an adoption and donation event. This is the second year the banks have held adoption and volunteer events to benefit the local humane societies.

“We have a volunteer group at Mountain Valley Bank and we’ve just decided to take up donations in Tucker and in Randolph County where our offices are located. So, we are out here today. Hopefully, we are going to get an adoption and we are collecting stuff for them. We’ve had a lot of success with it. We raised about $1,000 last year and some adoptions here on site,” said Volunteer Ashley Long.

All items and money donated benefit the shelter animals. Five shelter cats were adopted during Friday's event.