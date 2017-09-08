Davis Medical Center Forms Patient Advisory Council

Healthcare is moving toward a patient and family-centered care and Davis Medical Center believes it is important for healthcare providers to listen and act on what patients want.

The Family Advisory Council will focus on improving the patient experience and the quality of care by creating a conversation between patients and healthcare providers outside of the doctor’s office. Patients and families will benefit by having their opinions heard.

“The council itself will be composed of former patients and former patient families, and they will partner with the healthcare team to improve the patient/family experience. We feel sure that the information that we get from them will impact the care that we give,” said Patient Experience Coordinator Arvela Koerner.

The volunteer committee will consist of health care providers, former hospital patients and family members, and frontline staff. Applications to become a member will be taken until September 15.