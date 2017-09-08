West Virginia University Students Honor 9/11 Day with American Tradition of Service

West Virginia University students, faculty, and staff are joining in patriotic acts of service to mark the anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.

Thursday, Sept. 7, and Friday, Sept. 8, members of the WVU community had the opportunity to participate in the creation of a memorial wall in the Mountainlair.

Students were asked to take a name from the victim's list, write it on a 3 by 5 card and decorate it.

There were 2,966 names of victims from the attacks, and nearly 2,000 cards have already been decorated.

"I think especially in a University type setting, it's very unique, because a lot of them are young. They were four our five when 9/11 happened, so it's kind of in their memory, but kind of not. So it's really unique for them to artistically put down a name and actually see the name and then translate that into artistic expression," said Billy Boylan, Americorps Vista member.

This project is being done in partnership with the WVU Center for Service and Learning.

A revealing of the finished memorial wall will happen at 9 a.m. on Sept. 11 at the Mountainlair.