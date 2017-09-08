Grafton Taylor County Health Department Holds Drive-Thru Flu Clinic

The Grafton Taylor County Health Department held their first drive-thru flu clinic Friday.

The clinic was stationed at Grafton First Baptist Church.

Participants simply drive up, fill out a form, and continue to the next station where a flu shot is administered while still in their car.

Flu shots are 30 dollars.

The typical flu season extends through March.

"It's important to build up your immunity before the flu season hits, that way, it reduces your chance of getting the flu, or if you do get it, then it's not as severe," said Angela Flowers, Public Health Nurse Manager at the Grafton Taylor County Health Department.

Most insurances were accepted at this clinic and nobody was turned away, regardless of their ability to pay.