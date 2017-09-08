New Par Mar Store Opens in Morgantown

Par Mar Stores held a ribbon cutting Friday for their newest location in West Virginia. This makes Par Mar stores second location in Morgantown.

This store features their all new Par Mar Kitchen Self Order Kiosks .

The store is located at the WVU Evansdale Campus, adjacent to the new University Park Development in Morgantown, at 453 Oakland Street. The story is also in close proximity to Ruby Memorial hospital and Milan Puskar Stadium.



"There's no doubt that there was a need for something like this here. And it works both ways. We need them too, in order for us to build it," said Brian Waugh, president of Par Mar Stores.