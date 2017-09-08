Rock Scissors Paper Salon Opens in Clarksburg

Rock Scissors Paper Salon opened its new shop in the Stealey neighborhood of Clarksburg on Friday.

The salon owners have been in the business for a while but just made the move from Bridgeport to Clarksburg.

Rock Scissors Paper is a full service salon.

The salon will be offering a service that will not only new to our area, but will new to West Virginia as well.

"We are also bringing microblading which is completely new to West Virginia and especially to Clarksburg and that is where you get those Instagram worthy brows," said Terri Sigley, owner.

Rock Scissors Paper Salon is open weekdays by appointment.