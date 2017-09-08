Jose Now an Extremely Dangerous Category 4 - WBOY - Clarksburg, Morgantown: News, Sports, Weather

Jose Now an Extremely Dangerous Category 4

MIAMI (AP) -  Hurricane Jose has now become an extremely dangerous Category 4 hurricane, threatening Caribbean islands already devastated by Hurricane Irma.
    
Jose now has top sustained winds of 150 mph (240 kph) and as it moves toward the northern leeward islands at a speedy 18 mph.
    
A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for St. Thomas and St. John.
    
The government of Antigua has issued a Tropical Storm Watch for the British Virgin Islands
    
The government of France has issued a Tropical Storm Warning for St. Martin and St. Barts.
    
The government of Sint Maarten has issued a Tropical Storm Warning as well.

