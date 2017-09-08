WVU Professors Unveil New Tomato Varieties for University's Anniversary

To commemorate the 150th anniversary of WVU, The Davis College of Agriculture, Natural Resources, and Design decided to head to the farm for a special project.

For 94-year-old WVU professor emeritus Dr. Mannon Gallegly, plants are his passion.

"In 1949 I started as a shaved tailed Ph.D. assistant professor," said Gallegly. "That next year I put out tomato plots and potato plots in the Tygart Valley on the medium security prison. Infestans phytophthora came in and I got zero yield on my tomatoes. So that told me that this is a serious disease and I should go to work on it."

And go to work he did.

"My mentality says the best way to control a disease is if you can find resistance do so," said Gallegly.

For 13 years Gallegyly screened and crossed tomato varieties to find that resistance.

"It was cross number 363 and I carried it on to the F8 when we released it as the West Virginia 63," said Gallegly. "It was one of the first late blight resistant tomatoes in the country."

Fast forward to 2013, when a partnership formed between Gallegly and fellow professor Dr. Mahfuz Rahman for a new tomato variety.

“It’s been nice," said Gallegly "He tell’s me what to do. I love him”

"It's the people's tomato," said Rahman "They love it. But sometimes we feel like we should have some resistance to septoria leaf spot."

Meet West Virginia 17A and West Virginia 17B.

"17A is more firm a thicker cell wall. and the taste is a little flatter," said Gallegly "17B which has a thinner wall. Beefsteak type."

To celebrate the 150th anniversary of the WVU Davis College over 100 submissions from the public have been entered to name this tomato variety.

The winning names? Mountaineer pride and Mountaineer delight.

"The total effect is enormous because they will not be using any chemicals and they won't lose their crop," said Rahman.