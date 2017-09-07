Man Arrested For Violating Protective Order, Firing Gun Through Sliding Glass Door

Monongalia County Sheriff's Deputies arrested a man that they said violated a protective order and fired a gun into a living room of a home.

On Thursday morning, Sheriff's Deputies responded to Autumn Avenue in Morgantown to a reported protective order violation.

Deputies said Brian Joseph Friggens forced his way into a residence and fired multiple shots through a sliding glass door.

Friggens fired another shot through the bedroom door and forced his way into the bedroom. The victim was able to get the firearm away from Friggens.

When deputies entered the home, they arrested Friggens on the scene.

Friggens had previously been arrested by West Virginia State Police on Aug. 30 for domestic battery and domestic assault.

Friggens is charged with burglary, two counts of wanton endangerment involving a firearm, three counts of domestic assault, two counts of violation of a protective order, prohibited person in possession of a firearm, violation of bond related to the protective order served by the state police.