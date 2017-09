Bobbie Jo Phillips, 30, of Morgantown, pleaded guilty on Thursday to an oxycodone and cocaine distribution charge, according to the U.S Attorney's Office.

Phillips pleaded guilty to one count of "unlawful use of communication facility". She admitted to using a phone to aide in the distribution of oxycodone and cocaine in Monongalia County in March 2017.

Phillips faces up to four years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.