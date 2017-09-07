Brunch Bill Passes in City of Elkins

The Brunch Bill Passed Thursday evening at the Elkins City Council Meeting.

This was the second and final reading, with a six to two vote. This means that any Class A license holders within the city limits are now able to serve alcohol in house, on premises starting at 10 a.m. on Sundays as opposed to 1 p.m.

Some opposition was shown from a local pastor, while local restaurants showed favor for the passing of the bill.

"When you encourage these things, and you pass these bills, and you take part in these, you just enhance the problems, the addictions and the problems. I deal with addicts, I deal with families that are suffering from that everyday. I deal with it as a pastor and as a counselor," said Mike House, pastor of Ambassador Baptist Church in Elkins.

"We did receive a lot of positive reinforcement, particularly from restaurant owners, or Class A license holders who are interested in being able to serve alcoholic beverages with brunch and things like that on Sundays and thinking that it maybe will help to increase their business," said Jessica Sutton, city clerk.

The city received Home Rule Authority back in July to be able to pursue the Brunch Bill.