Disaster Relief Supplies Headed For Texas Communities

The First Nazarene Church of Fairmont has partnered with WBOY to fill a tractor trailer full of relief supplies to those affected by hurricane Harvey in Texas.

Volunteers said their goal was to gather as many supplies they could to send down to Huston and reached out to community members organizations for support. About 30 pallets of supplies were filled and loaded into a semi trailer Thursday. Items collected were diapers, baby formula, water, first aid gear, and other personal care items. Organizers say they hope their efforts reach to community members of Huston to help them clean up.

“All of these supplies are going down the Huston First Church of the Nazarene which has been designated by the Nazarene Church International as the disaster relief center or hub for all the disaster relief going down the Huston area. So, it will go down there and then it will be distributed according to need throughout the community,” said Ken Auckremanne, a volunteer with the First Nazarene Church of Fairmont.

Organizers said Beaumont, Texas is still suffering a huge loss of clean drinking water and food in that area. All the food and water will be taken from Huston and distributed into that area.