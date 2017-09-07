Clarksburg City Council Discuss Increased Fees For Industrial Wastewater Disposal

Clarksburg City Council met Thursday night and held a consideration of an ordinance to revise the industrial pretreatment program fees for the City’s wastewater disposal systems.

Council passed a first reading of the ordinance and said that they have not had an increase to the industrial waste water disposal systems since 2011. The ordinance if passed with a final reading will raise the fee from $25 to $30 per thousand gallons of waste water; also there was a proposed increase to the truck entry fee to $20 per truck. Mayor, Cathy Goings said that the fee is strictly for industrial and will not affect and residential or commercial properties.

“Our fee’s go up and that is one way that the waste water treatment plant makes additional money to increase their services. So, they took a overall look and subjected that we increase minimally to be comparable to other cities,” said Goings.

City Manager, Martin Howe notified council that there will be a community wide fall clean-up and Mayor Goings asked council members to join her in preparing the community for the October clean-up.