American Ninja Warrior Competitor Visits Morgantown

American Ninja Warrior competitor Barclay Stockett visited Morgantown Thursday.

She spoke to children at Covenant Christian School about how she reached success throughout her career.

She brought a message filled with inspiration to the children, encouraging them to find their unique gifts, talents and abilities and use them to achieve their dreams.

"I'm really hoping that I've influenced them to really go for their dreams and be willing to work hard for them, be willing to put in the effort and also to kind of grab onto the realization that God does have a plan for each of us," said Stockett.

Stockett grew up in Grafton and now lives in Houston, Texas, where disaster just hit. Autographs were sold at the event, with all proceeds going to Hurricane Harvey victims.