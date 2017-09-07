Maryland Man Arrest in Preston County on Drug Charge

A Maryland man was arrested in Preston County early Thursday morning after running from deputies with drugs packaged to sell, according to the Preston County Sheriff's Department.

Roger Strawser, Jr., 51, of Oakland, Md., allegedly exceeded speeds of 80 miles per hour in a 30 mile-per-hour zone as he attempted to evade deputies. He nearly crashed multiple times on the Brandonville Pike, deputies said, and eventually crashed after hitting spike strips near Freeland Crosscut.

Strawser, Jr. had four small, plastic bags of crack cocaine, a small test tube of crack cocaine, a bag of baking soda, a box of plastic bags, a small amount of marijuana, and a pipe commonly used to smoke crack cocaine, deputies said.

A female passenger was injured during the crash and transported to Preston Memorial Hospital, deputies said.

Strawser, Jr. is charged with fleeing with bodily injury and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.