Hawk Walk Supports UHS Teachers

Current University High School students never had Julie Foster as a teacher. But each year they have gathered to remember her.

"None of these kids ever had her. So they didn't even know her. And it just makes me feel good that they're still continuing this," said Minter Foster, Julie Foster's husband.

Foster was a teacher at University until she lost her battle to colon cancer.

Every year since University students have gathered for the Hawk Walk

"Julie would be so proud of her students for continuing this program," Minter Foster said.

This year, proceeds were raised for the American Heart Association and for the University High School Julie Foster fund for teachers' emergency medical expenses.

"When Julie got sick, the medical bills were sort of awesome. We didn't know what to do," said Minter Foster. The money that we got from the Hawk Walk helped pay for being able to stay up there with her, lodging meals."

Students never knew Foster, but they do know that there's something special about the Hawk Walk.

"I want them to be able to see this as a unified event. It's a time when we're all one. And I don't think we get that very often. It's just all these different kids in one building. We're not really unified, but here we are cause we're all supporting one cause," said Victoria Dean, Hawk Walk committee leader.

Approximately 200 students gathered abs raised money for this year's walk.