Vietnam Documentary Focuses on West Virginia

Many Vietnam War veterans came home with some level of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder.

PTSD is one of the topics discussed in West Virginia public broadcasting's film, Vietnam, West Virginians Remember.

It serves as a companion piece to a PBS film on the Vietnam War.

Thursday afternoon veterans and their families gathered in Morgantown for a viewing of the film.

"Speak to our West Virginians, our Vietnam veterans. We know that in West Virginia we have the highest rate per capita of people who served and people who died," said Suzanne Higgins, West Virginia Public Broadcasting executive producer.

The film will air on West Virginia Public television September 14. With encore broadcasts scheduled on the September 17 and September 24.