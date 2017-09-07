State BOE Discusses ESSA

The Every Student Succeeds Act or ESSA was signed by President Obama as an update to No Child Left Behind.

The act is meant to make sure all American students get quality education.

ESSA is on the agenda for the West Virginia Board of Education meetings in Morgantown.

Each state is responsible for adapting it's school regulations to meet ESSA requirements.

Officials said the act allows for flexibility in their ESSA plan.

"This is the most flexible one that I've been able. I've been around for the last three. And this will allow us to really target what students need. And will be reported on sub groups," said Michele Blatt, Assistant State Superintendent of Support and Accountability.

Officials will discuss West Virginia's ESSA plan during the second part of the meeting Friday.