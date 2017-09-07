DUI Simulator Comes to Webster County High School

Students at Webster County High School received a lesson in driving safety behind a different kind of wheel in school Thursday.



The school teamed up with the state Alcohol and Beverage Control Administration to bring a drunk driving simulator to Upperglade for kids to get first hand experience. It's a service offered to schools statewide.

"We go to every high school in the state, different events in the state year-round, and try to show kids a different angle of looking at drinking and driving," said Program Coordinator Dan Pickens.

The simulator isn't just a fun way to teach those students a lesson. It also offers a unique way for them to experience the difficulty in drunk driving without putting anyone in actual danger. Teachers at Webster County High School said the simulator also provides a way to make their lessons more real.

"It gives us an in-subject to talk about all the stuff that happens in wrecks, accidents, something for us to talk about that happens in real life that we don't want to simulate in the classroom," said Waylon Kincaid, drivers ed teacher at Webster County High School.

And it's a message that does stick with students. Chris Bender was one of the students who took his turn at the simulator today, and while his drive was more successful than some, he said he understand better than ever the risk of making the decision to drink and drive.

"I took away that drinking is very dangerous, and it could not only end your life, but it could end others, and I think that other people should follow this example and not drink and drive at all," said Bender.