67 People Indicted by Harrison County Grand Jury

A grand jury indicted 67 people in Harrison County during the September 2017 term.

- Three people were indicted for the murder of Keyairy Wilson, an Ohio woman that was reported missing out of Clarksburg at the end of March. The trio allegedly robbed Wilson before fatally shooting her and hiding her body in a wooded area in Barbour County. Daniel Amsler, Elizabeth Jenkins, and Warren Hall are each charged with one count of murder and one count of conspiracy to commit robbery in the first degree.

- Two Clarksburg residents were indicted for robbing a man at gunpoint, tying him up, putting him in a vehicle, and dropping him off in a wooded area in Bridgeport. They also allegedly sexually assaulted the man. Summer Moon and Kevin Bennett are each indicted on one count of kidnapping and one count of second-degree sexual assault.

- A Clarksburg man was indicted for allegedly stabbing three people during a domestic dispute in March. Donald Amos evaded police for a little over a week before being arrested for the incident. He is indicted on three counts of malicious assault, one count of burglary, and one count of domestic assault.

The following people were also indicted on the following charges:

- Hunter Bock, of Roozerville, Pa., on one count of use of obscene matter with the intent to seduce a minor, one count of soliciting a minor via computer, and three counts of sexual assault in the third degree

- Jeremy Harper, of Whipple, Ohio, on one count of soliciting a minor via computer

- Richard Layfield, Jr., of Shinnston, on three counts of distribution and display of obscene matter to a minor

- Dustin Tennant, of Clarksburg, on one count of strangulation, one count of second offense domestic battery, and one count of wanton endangerment involving a firearm

- Steven Hargis, of Clarksburg, on one count of stalking and one count of violation of a domestic violence protective order

- Charles Johnson, of Clarksburg, on one count of third or subsequent offense domestic battery

- Austin Lodge, of Weston, on three counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, one count of robbery in the second degree, one count of obstructing a law enforcement officer, and one count of possession of a controlled substance

- Shane Damron, of Clarksburg, on three counts of malicious assault, three counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, one count of obstructing a law enforcement officer, and one count of counterfeiting

- Joshua Nicholson, of Lumberport, on one count of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and one count of possession of a controlled substance

- Michael Wyke, of Bridgeport, on one count of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and one count of embezzlement

- Lucas Mayle, of Shinnston, on two counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and one count of possession of firearm by person prohibited from possessing firearm

- Sean Adams, of Philadelphia, Pa., on one count of delivery of a controlled substance

- Jordan Kinney, of Charleston, on one count of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance

- Susan Owens, of Shinnston, on one count of wanton endangerment involving a firearm

- Kenneth Bevans, Jr., of Buckhannon, on one count of first degree robbery and one count of burglary

- Terry Ramsey, of Clarksburg, on one count of burglary and two counts of grand larceny

- Brian Kyle, of Maidsville, on 10 counts of breaking and entering automobile, seven counts of petit larceny, one count of possession of firearm by person prohibited from possessing firearm, and one count of grand larceny

- Charles Gibson, of Buckhannon, on one count of grand larceny

- Travis Wiseman, of Clarksburg, on one count of grand larceny

- Ronnie Watson, of Clarksburg, on one count of grand larceny

- Christopher Manuel, of Bridgeport, on two counts of burglary, one count of grand larceny, and one count of petit larceny

- Albert Lehosit, of Bridgeport, on one count of obstructing a law enforcement officer, two counts of third or subsequent offense driving under the influence of alcohol, two counts of third or subsequent offense driving while license suspended or revoked for driving under the influence of alcohol, one count of fleeing in a vehicle from law enforcement while under the influence of alcohol, and one count of leaving scene of an accident involving damage to vehicle

- Jennifer White, of Clarksburg, on one count of third offense driving while license revoked for driving under the influence of alcohol and one count of leaving scene of accident involving damage to vehicle

- Christopher Singleton, of Clarksburg, on one count of third offense driving under the influence of alcohol and one count of third offense driving while license revoked for driving under the influence of alcohol

- Tina Chapman, of Clarksburg, on two counts of third or subsequent offense driving with an operator's license suspended or revoked for driving while under the influence of alcohol

- Christopher Allen, of Lost Creek, on two counts of third or subsequent offense driving with an operator's license suspended or revoked for driving while under the influence of alcohol

- Jamie Ritchie, of Wilsonburg, on one count of third or subsequent offense driving while license revoked for driving under the influence of alcohol, controlled substances or drugs

- Ricky Fluharty, of Farmington, on one count of third or subsequent offense driving with an operator's license suspended or revoked for driving while under the influence of alcohol

- Evan Hollen, of Clarksburg, on one count of third or subsequent offense driving while license revoked for driving under the influence of alcohol

- Warren Williams, of Clarksburg, on one count of driving while under the influence of alcohol and three counts of failure to register sexual offender registration information or provide notice of sexual offender registration information changes by sexual offender required to register for life

- Patrick Preston, of Shinnston, on one count of fleeing in a vehicle from law enforcement showing a reckless indifference to the safety of others

- James Lipps, of Jane Lew, on one count of fleeing in a vehicle from law enforcement showing a reckless indifference to the safety of others

- Zachary Queen, of Stonewood, on nine counts of entering without breaking, six counts of petit larceny, and one count of grand larceny

- Joshua Blaniar, of Mount Clare, on one count of burglary and one count of petit larceny

- Bryan Stanton, Jr., of Clarksburg, on one count of breaking and entering and one count of petit larceny

- Steven Gaskins, of Salem, on one count of attempt to commit breaking and entering, one count of conspiracy to commit breaking and entering, and one count of destruction of property

- Brian Heavener, of Salem, on one count of attempt to commit breaking and entering, one count of conspiracy to commit breaking and entering, one count of destruction of property, one count of burglary, and one count of grand larceny

- David Rohrbaugh, of Rosemont, on one count of destruction of property and one count of attempt to commit breaking and entering

- Ernest Claypool, of Nutter Fort, on one count of destruction of property

- Cameron Dixon, of Clarksburg, on two counts of counterfeiting

- Dakota Linkous, of Clarksburg, on one count of counterfeiting

- Gregory Alderson, of Nutter Fort, on one count of embezzlement

- Cory Zangari, of Clarksburg, on one count of embezzlement

- Grayson Brady, of Morgantown, on one count of forgery of a public document, one count of obstructing a law enforcement officer, and one count of receiving stolen property

- Melissa Baker, of Hepzibah, on one count of forgery and one count of uttering

- David Weekley, of Clarskburg, on one count of obtaining money, goods, or services in return for worthless check

- Nicole Rudolph, of Clarksburg, on one count of fraudulent schemes

- David Adkins, of Bridgeport, on three counts of fraudulent schemes

- Joshua Dean, of Fairmont, on one count of failure to meet obligation to pay support to a minor

- Philip Shreves, of Enterprise, on two counts of failure to register sexual offender registration information or provide notice of sexual offender registration information changes by sexual offender required to register for life

- Jeffrey Cox, of Salem, on one count of second offense failure to provide notice of sexual offender registration changes by offender required to register for life

- Matthew Bramer, of Clarksburg, on two counts of second offense failure to register sexual offender registration information or provide notice of sexual offender registration information changes by sexual offender required to register for ten years

- Joseph Ramsey, of Clarksburg, on three counts of third or subsequent offense shoplifting

- Joshua White, of Lost Creek, on two counts of third or subsequent offense shoplifting

- John White, of Lost Creek, on one count of third or subsequent offense shoplifting

- Tiffany Henline, of Elkins, on one count of third or subsequent offense shoplifting

- Danielle Hulley, of Grafton, on one count of third or subsequent offense shoplifting

- John Keeney, of Clarksburg, on one count of third or subsequent offense shoplifting

- Jodie Sprouse, of Buckhannon, on one count of third or subsequent offense shoplifting

- Lazaro Diaz-Manso, of Hialeah, Fl., on two counts of fraudulent use of an access device

- Nanisha Smith, of Clarksburg, on one count of fraudulent use of an access device