Ritchie County Approaches Vote for School Bond

Ritchie County residents will soon vote on a school bond.



The Ritchie County Superintendent of Schools, Rick Coffman, said he is for the approval of the school bond.

"I can not overstate the importance of the vote. We already have had 600 early voters and broke all kind of records from what I understand, which tells you I think the citizens probably already know how important it is," Coffman said.

As proposed, the school bond would consolidate Creed Collins, Harrisville and Ellenboro elementaries. These schools are all found within a five mile radius and are becoming hard to maintain.

"If you want to keep those schools opened the longest and you want to benefit the students of Ritchie County then you have to vote yes for this school bond and here is why. Those schools, in order to keep them open, is costing us an additional one million dollars a year. That is a lot of money. When you add that to what we lost in tax revenue and what we lost in student enrollment and also Ritchie County only has a 65 percent excess levy then that is a major loss of money and there are only seven counties in West Virginia that have less than a 65 percent excess levy," explained Coffman.

The superintendent said consolidation of the three elementary schools would not only provide better resources for students but would also be an easier transition for students and teachers then some think.

"If the bond fails, there will be more jobs lost and also it will happen sooner so if the bond passes, schools stay open for at least two more years and through retirement and attrition we gradually lose five or six teaching positions," added Coffman.



The vote will take place on September 9.