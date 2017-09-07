Children's Health Policy Summit Celebrates 20 Years of CHIP, Discusses Future of Care

An annual conference held by West Virginia University’s John D. Rockefeller IV School of Policy and Politics continues to focus on issues affecting the state.

This year it was the WVU Children’s Health Policy Summit in collaboration with the WVU Health Sciences Center and WVU Libraries.

The focus was CHIP, the Children’s Health Insurance Program, which is celebrating 20 years. The program currently awaits re-authorization from the government before it expires at the end of September.

“It’s a time to take stock of where we are not only on that piece of legislation, but on all of the other parts of policies running though Congress right now for consideration, whether it’s what happens next on ACA or Medicaid changes,” said Rochelle Goodwin, WVU Senior Associate Vice President for Academic and Public Strategy.

A panel of experts that included former United States Senator Jay Rockefeller, who fought to establish and keep CHIP, discussed the various challenges to children’s healthcare.

“When I first came here in 1964 as a VISTA volunteer, the community where I was working, a coal mining community in Southern West Virginia, nobody had health insurance,” said Senator Rockefeller. “The adults didn’t have health insurance. The children didn’t have health insurance and it was a terrible thing.”

Ninety-seven percent of children in the state are covered by CHIP and Senator Rockefeller said lawmakers must make a bi-partisan effort to keep moving healthcare forward.

“I’m very optimistic,” he continued. “There’s a great gathering momentum which has been building for 20 years and continues to build that you do healthcare, that healthcare saves money, saves lives, improves lives.”

“A non-partisan, data driven analysis of where policies, facts and needs are is really important for us to get the right recipe for success,” Goodwin added. “In the real world where policy meets reality and children and families we want to make sure that all works and it connects together.”

Much of the discussion focused on the future of healthcare, including the importance of listening to the voices of those it protects.

“I think we saw that in the last months in terms of why there was not repeal,” said Sylvia Mathews Burwell, former Secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and President of American University. “It was the voice of people saying ‘I don’t want to back to a world where preexisting conditions can keep me from my healthcare. I don’t want to go back to a world where I could lose my health insurance.’ For the state of West Virginia that was many many people.”

Both Senator Rockefeller and President Burwell also addressed specific challenges of binging healthcare to rural areas of West Virginia.

“Sometimes people are afraid of care,” Senator Rockefeller explained. “Some people say ‘I’ve got so much going badly in my life anyway. I’ve got so many problems. I’m so weighted down. Why should I take the risk of finding out that something even worse is happening?’ It holds people back from doing what’s available to them which could actually help them.”

“West Virginia as a state is actually leading in the drop of the number of uninsured, both in terms of our children and adults,” President Burwell continued. “We need to make sure that the gains we have made are not rolled back and that we continue to build and do things like improve affordability and improve quality.”