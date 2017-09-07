Tygarts Valley Middle School Students Learn About Alcohol and Social Media

Rebecca Vance from Randolph County Family Resource Network visited Tygarts Valley Middle School to teach students more about how they are being targeted by social media.

The Alcohol Literacy Challenge educates students on the realistic dangers of alcohol and how social media is influencing them. School officials feel students are being exposed to all kinds of things and getting ahead of the conversation is the best option.

“You have kids being exposed to all kinds of stuff, the alcohol, the drugs, everything and more and more so today because it’s so easily obtained, and we just want our children to be aware that these are the dangers,” said School Counselor Sharon Gallogly.

The school plans to invite many organizations to talk to students about multiple subjects, including suicide, drugs, relationships, social responsibility and much more.