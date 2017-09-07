International Literacy Day Proclamation in Elkins

Mayor Van Broughton of Elkins signed a proclamation to announce September 8 as International Literacy Day.

Literacy Volunteers of Randolph County came to Elkins City Hall in celebration of the effort being made to teach the importance of literacy and honor literacy students and volunteers. The literacy efforts in West Virginia include children and adult students who are committed to learning and improving their lives.

“In school, you’re told to come and learn but when you’re an adult you don’t always get the opportunity that you need to learn. So, this program helps people to understand that they can continue to learn, you know. There’s no end to our learning and there’s always something we can learn,” said Literacy Volunteer Shawn-Ann Schafler

Literacy Volunteers of Randolph County invites the community to support the literacy effort and become involved with community learning.