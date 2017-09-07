Flu Vaccines Available at the Monongalia County Health Department

Flu vaccines are now available at the Monongalia County Health Department.

The Centers for Disease Control recommends the vaccines for almost everyone of the age of six months.

“Pregnant women should get a flu vaccine because their young babies can’t get a flu vaccine, so if they get immunized it not only protects them, but it protects their babies,” said Public Information Officer for the Monongalia County Health Department Mary Wade Triplett. “Older people or people with weakened immune systems or people or underlying chronic conditions also should get one.”

The Health Department distributes more than 300 vaccines each year and says the earlier people get one, the better.

“It takes about two weeks to become fully effective and it’s going to last throughout the flu season,” Triplett said. “We don’t really know when the flu season will be um but it’s good to get it before the end of October. That way when Thanksgiving rolls around and people are getting together and the weather’s getting colder people are immunized.”

This year’s vaccine protects against the four strains that health officials believe will be most prominent.

Vaccines are available by appointment Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Flu vaccine clinics will be held on Fridays in October. Each vaccine costs $25.

To schedule an appointment, call the Health Department at 304-598-5119.