4-H and FFA Students Donate to Hurricane Harvey Relief

The 4-H and Future Farmers of American exhibitors with the Barbour County Livestock Association voted after the Barbour County Fair Livestock sale to donate money out of their animals to help Texas farmers affected by Hurricane Harvey.

The kids who decided to donate range in age from nine to 12 and have donated close to $3,000.

Livestock Association Volunteer Jared Nestor said the students work hard to raise and love the animals and felt the need to help.

“A lot of these kids get up at 5 o’clock in the morning before they go to school to feed their animals, to walk their animals, to clean the pins, and then come home after school and do the same thing again. There’s a lot of work that goes into this. The kids themselves have been taught through either example of other adults showing them and also through the program. If someone’s in need you need to help,” said Nestor.

One local business has pledged to match the Association’s donation amount and urges other businesses and organizations to do the same.