Deputies: Man Arrested After Attacking Deputies with Steak Knives

WYOMING COUNTY, W. Va. (WVNS) -- A man accused of attacking two Wyoming County Sheriff's deputies with steak knives is behind bars. 

Shane Cole, 33 from Pierpont, is charged with two counts of attempted murder and brandishing a weapon. 

Deputies say they responded to a domestic call along Pierpont Road Thursday. That's where they found Cole inside of a vehicle. When deputies approached him, Cole allegedly tried to attack them with two steak knives. 

Deputies said they had to tase Cole to arrest him. 

Cole is being held in the Southern Regional Jail on a $50,000 bond. 

Deputies tell 59News the deputies involved in the attack are okay. 

