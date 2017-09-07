42k worth of marijuana plants found in Wyoming County

WYOMING COUNTY, W. Va. (WVNS) -- Wyoming County Sheriff Deputies cut down more than $42,000 worth of marijuana plants Wednesday afternoon.
Deputies said they received a tip about several marijuana plants growing in an open field on Bear Hole Road between Saulsville and Pineville.
When deputies arrived, they found 14 marijuana plants worth more than $42,000 on the public property.
All of the plants were cut down and will be destroyed.
Deputies said they have a suspect and the growing operation is still under investigation.