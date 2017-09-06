Granville Walmart Begins Online Grocery Pickup

Walmart unveiled a new way to buy groceries that’s more convenient for shoppers.

The University Town Centre location launched free online grocery pickup on Wednesday.

“It’s a time saver,” said Department Manager Tabatha Roupe. “It’s very convenient for families that have a lot of children that don’t have a lot of time with school and kids. They can set their order for the time frame and the day that they want to pick it up and pull around and we load them up and they’re on their way.”

Customers can go online, select their list of groceries, cosmetics and pet food, pay for the items and then personal shoppers will prepare their order.

“We have dedicated and personal shoppers that shop for the best quality products for our customers,” said Roupe.

Customers can even pick up the items on the selected day and time without leaving their vehicle by simply pulling into the designated spots around the right side of the store.

Another added feature, if a customer requests an item that’s out of stock, Walmart will substitute a higher end brand for the same price.

“If they request say Great Value paper towels and we’re currently out of stock, they will substitute that with a Scott’s paper towel or a higher end paper towel for the same price,” explained Roupe.

To try online grocery pickup, go to walmart.com/grocery or download their grocery app.