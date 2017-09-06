UPDATE: Officials Locate Missing Plane

A file image shows the type of plane that is missing.

Authorities work to locate the plane at the Wallace Volunteer Fire Department.

UPDATE (9/7/17 8:40 p.m.):

The search for a missing plane has ended Thursday evening, according to the West Virginia Civil Air Patrol.

Harrison County Sheriff Robert Matheny said around 2 p.m. crews located a crash site around 3 air miles inside Wetzel County near the Jacksonburg community.

According to the Civil Air Patrol, the two people on the airplane did not survive the crash.

"A total of 48 members of the WV Wing Civil Air Patrol supported the search effort to find the overdue aircraft which was located today in Wetzel County. Three search aircraft performed aerial searches and four ground teams also participated. As volunteers who provide professional service when called upon, our members always stand ready to perform search and rescue activities when needed," said Col Paul McCroskey, Wing Commander, Civil Air Patrol West Virginia Wing.

At this time authorities cannot confirm that the private plane from Illinois was the plane in the Wetzel County crash.

The plane's last radar coordinates helped crews located the wreckage.

"On the side of a mountain. It was very remote, it was a very dense area, very difficult to get there, very thick underbrush", said Connie Thomaschek, assistant chief of Harrison County 911.

The National Transportation Safety Board will arrive tomorrow morning to conduct an investigation.

UPDATE (9/7/17 4:50 p.m.):



Bridgeport Police have confirmed that a volunteer with the department has located a missing plane in our area around 3:30 p.m.

Chief John Walker said crews have not yet made it to the plane and he did not say where the plane was located.

There is no word on the status of the pilot or a passenger in the plane.

UPDATE (9/7/17 11 a.m.):



An Illinois couple has been identified as the pilot and passenger aboard the plane that is believed to have gone down somewhere in Wetzel County Tuesday.

Our ABC affiliate WSIL has reported that that a Southern Illinois couple, Bill and Pat Searcy, were flying their private plane when it went missing.

WSIL reported that the plane was equipped with a parachute, and as of now, emergency responders consider their search a rescue.



The search will continue Thursday. Authorities said the plane may have gone down between Wallace area and Jacksonburg area in Wetzel County.



A base of operation has been set up at the North Central Regional Airport by the West Virginia Wing Civil Air Patrol, according to U.S. Air Force Auxiliary Lt. Col. Jeffery Schrock.

"The plane's last known position was approximately 23 miles northwest of Clarksburg, authorities said. The plane departed from Delaware Coastal Airport in Georgetown, Delaware Tuesday, and was heading to the Fleming-Mason Airport in Flemingsburg, Kentucky," Schrock said.

UPDATE (9/6/17 9:25 p.m.):

Authorities have suspended the search for the evening.

"After dark its really hard in such a rural area, the canopy, the growth is crazy thick. It's just really hard to, it's such a broad area to try to search at night time," said Connie Thomaschek, assistant chief of Harrison County 911.

The search will resume at daylight Thursday morning. Authorities said the plane may have gone down between the Wallace area in Harrison County and the Jacksonburg area in Wetzel County.

UPDATE (9/6/17 3:08 p.m.):

Authorities at the command center in Wallace said the plane went off the North Central Regional Airport's radar Tuesday between 11:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.

Harrison County Sheriff Robert Matheny said the missing plane is a single-engine four-seater. They believe they have identified the plane's owner and know the plane's tail number. Authorities are going to perform a welfare check at the believed pilot's home.

The search is focused on the Five Point area near Wallace and the Harrison-Wetzel border, Sheriff Matheny said.

State Police are using a helicopter, and the Wallace Volunteer Fire Department is using a drone to aid in the search, Sheriff Matheny said.

Authorities would like to stress that if you see or hear anything out of the ordinary to call 911.

ORIGINAL (9/6/17 12:27 p.m.):



Authorities are conducting a search for a missing plane in Wetzel County, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

A Cirrus SR20 aircraft has presumably crashed with two people on board, according to the FAA.

The plane's last known position is approximately 23 miles northwest of Clarksburg, authorities said. The plane departed from Delaware Coastal Airport in Georgetown, Delaware yesterday and was heading to the Fleming-Mason Airport in Flemingsburg, Kentucky.

According to the Air Force Public Affairs Office, the Civil Air Patrol is involved in an active and ongoing mission to search for the plane.

We have a reporter headed to the Wallace Volunteer Fire Department, where a command center is reported to be setup.