Barbour County Route 20 Accident Send Multiple People to Hospital

On Tuesday evening, a station wagon and pickup truck traveling along Route 20 collided near the Natty Creek area of Barbour County. One man and a woman were in the pickup truck, two men were in the station wagon. One patient was life flighted to Ruby Memorial Hospital while three other patients were taken to local area hospitals by Barbour County Emergency Medical Services. Barbour County Sheriffs Department is investigation. No word yet as to what caused the crash or patients conditions. WV Natural Resource Police, Philippi Fire Department, and West Virginia State Police all assisted at the scene. Stay with 12 News as we learn more information.