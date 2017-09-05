Monongalia County Sheriff's Department Among Top in State for DUI Patrols

For the last decade, the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department has been increasing DUI enforcement in the county with funding from the Governor’s Highway Safety Program.

Because of their efforts, the number of impaired drivers is decreasing.

"Our guys take it very seriously,” said Sheriff Perry Palmer. “Within the last 10 years we've it's enabled us to be in the top three Sheriff's Departments in the state as far as DUIs."

It's a cause that's unrelenting for the Monongalia County Sheriff's Department. The last several years, it has had between 300 to 400 or more DUIs each year.

"We have our area patrols we have to do in high crime areas and in between that we do look a lot for impaired drivers, whether it be drug impaired drivers or alcohol impaired drivers,” said Sergeant Curt Thomas. “I've believed this since I started this job that it should be a high priority to get as many impaired drivers of the road as we can before they harm someone."

For Sergeant Thomas and the entire department, reducing DUIs is personal. They've witnessed the harm driving impaired can cause, and have felt the devastation in their own families.

"This hits close to home for us cause we've had a couple officers involved,” Sheriff Palmer said. “One was Sergeant Thomas, whose father was killed by an impaired driver. Also Sergeant Todd May, who in 2012 was working a DUI grant and was struck by a drunk driver killing him."

The Sheriff’s Department reminds drivers that even one drink can cause harm. They urge anyone drinking to not get behind the wheel.

"It's not worth taking every other person on the road's right life and putting it in your hands when you're impaired,” said Sergeant Thomas.

"Our guys know they're out to make the county safe and if they can get an extra DUI off the road, an extra impaired driver off the road it's a win for everybody involved,” Sheriff Palmer said.