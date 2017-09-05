WV DHHR Offers Emergency SNAP Benefits

Flood recovery can be a long and expensive process.

In order to help in recovery efforts, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is offering Disaster SNAP benefits.

"When there's a natural disaster, a lot of people are impacted income wise so it's important that we are there to help the residents of West Virginia when and if we can," said Tina Helmick, Harrison County DHHR community services manager.

SNAP is short for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, which usually allows low-income individuals and families to have access to food.

Now the benefits are open to individuals who wouldn't usually qualify but need additional help because of the flood.

"So let's say they were impacted by the floods on July 28 and 29. They have un-reimbursable expenses related to damages to their home. Or they were unable to access accounts at that time, they might be eligible for this program," Helmick said.

It is best to apply for the program in person.

"Coming in is the best way because we do need them to bring several things, photo I.D., they'll need to bring asset and income information, they'll also need to bring receipts and things like that."

DHHR offices in Marion, Harrison, Wetzel and Marshall counties are operating on extended hours from September 6-12.

For more information, click here.