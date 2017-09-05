2 Men Arrested on Drug Charges in Philippi - WBOY - Clarksburg, Morgantown: News, Sports, Weather

2 Men Arrested on Drug Charges in Philippi

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy of the Philippi Police Department Courtesy of the Philippi Police Department

Two men were arrested on drug charges in Philippi Sunday.

Shawn Newman, 32, of Philippi, and Andrew Caldwell, 38, of Montrose, were arrested after a search warrant was served at 117 Locust Avenue, according to the Philippi Police Department.

Police said a substantial amount of crystal methamphetamine was seized, along with cash, weapons, and paraphernalia.

Newman is charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, and Caldwell is charged with delivery of a controlled substance.

Two other people were questioned and released, police said.

Powered by Frankly

Clarksburg Studio
904 West Pike Street
Clarksburg, WV 26301

Main (304) 623-3311
Fax (304) 624-6152(Clarksburg)
Fax (304) 225-2522(Morgantown)

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WBOY Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.