Marion County WVU Extension to Hold Weight Loss Program

Motivating to lose weight can be difficult, but the Marion County WVU Extension Service has a program that makes it a little easier.

Its Lose Weight for Good program requires participants to have at least one sponsor who donates a dollar for each pound they lose.

The program teaches participants about nutrition and ways to make small but effective lifestyle changes to positively benefit weight loss and overall health.

The proceeds will benefit the Disability Action Center.

"It combines different reasons we've found that people are motivated to lose weight. One is for an obvious reason, your own health and your own personal benefit. And another is our external motivators to help other people and to help organizations who are doing great things in our community," said Lauren Prinzo, Marion County WVU Extension Service Families and Health agent.

To learn more or to sign up for the program, contact the Marion County WVU Extension Service. Find their contact information, here.