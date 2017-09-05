Elkins Middle School Educates Students About Suicide Prevention

Elkins Middle School in Randolph County began preparing for Suicide Prevention Awareness month throughout the previous school year.

Classes and activities are held to walk students through tough adolescent transitions. School counselors work with students and faculty to create a conversation about how to ask for help and how to spot someone who may need help.

“We start the year before with transitioning and talking with our counselors in the county as to some of the students with high needs, those at risk. We work hard at transitioning our students to make sure that we are prepared to give them the help and resources that they need,” said Counselor Jill Zurbuch.

Guests from organizations like United Summit Center work together with school counselors to better educate students and parents about suicide prevention.