Randolph County Community Arts Center to Hold Annual Gala

The Randolph County Community Arts Center (RCCAC) is hosting its 16th Annual Gala in Elkins on Friday, September 8 from 6-10 p.m.



The Gala is the largest fundraiser for the Arts Center which raises funds for programs, classes, and other events.

Tables and painting are already in place, and this year’s Oktoberfest theme will include German cuisine.

“It’s a fun evening; it’s a great evening. It’s more than just a fun party, though. It is our biggest fundraiser and with things slowing down as far as the state, local, federal moneys for the arts it becomes more important to have a function like this happen,” said Board President Judy Van Gundy.

There will be a silent auction, live music, dinner, and dancing. For more information on purchasing tickets, visit RCCAC on Facebook and online.