AT&T Upgrades Wireless Coverage at Mountaineer Field

AT&T has announced an upgrade for West Virginia University's Mountaineer Field.

The technology upgrade will provide fans with a stronger, more powerful cellular connection. The upgrade will boost LTE capacity inside the arena by 33% compared to last year.

AT&T has been upgrading their existing Distributed Antenna System (DAS) at the football stadium just in time for the first football game against the East Carolina Pirates.

"A DAS is made of numerous, small antennas that distribute AT&T wireless network coverage. It shortens the distance a call or text must travel. Calls, texts and posts are less likely to get stuck in a "traffic jam," AT&T said in a press release.

AT&T representatives mentioned that fans used more than 14.3 GB of mobile data during last years games. They said that usage would be equivalent to more than 41 million selfies from the stands.

"As usage continues to climb, we’ve added more capacity to answer the needs of our wireless customers. From tailgating to touchdowns, we’re staying ahead of the game to help ensure fans stay connected this year at Mountaineer Field," AT&T said in a press release.