United Way of Monongalia and Preston Counties Kicks Off 80th Annual Campaign

Tuesday was “My United Way Day” to mark the start of the 80th annual campaign for the United Way of Monongalia and Preston Counties.

This year’s theme is “My United Way,” to make the campaign more personal and allow the community and donors to express what the United Way means to them.

“My United Way means to me that we are able to help make our communities stronger and give us all a better place to live,” said 2017 Campaign Chair Lydotta Taylor.

The goal is to raise $1,525,000 that will fund 29 health and human service agencies and 54 programs in both counties.

“Those programs range from helping children to providing after school care, to providing food for children in the afternoons or the homeless in our community,” Taylor explained. “We cover a lot of different projects.”

This year the United Way also introduced a new “Women United” group. Locally that group will focus in preparing all children for school.

The kickoff marked the start of more than 105 workplace campaigns, but contributions from individual donors are also welcome. Several Pacesetter companies also began their fundraising early.

“We are all very blessed and fortunate to be living in communities where our children are safe and families are together and children have education opportunities, but the only reason that so many of those things are able to happen is because we donate and help those that are less fortunate,” Taylor said. “There are many needs in the community and I think it’s our responsibility to give back and help make the entire community better for all of us.”

For more on the campaign, visit unitedwaympc.org.