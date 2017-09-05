United Way of Harrison County Prepares for Annual Cardboard Boat Race

The United Way of Harrison County has been preparing for its annual Cardboard Boat Race.

The race has always a popular event and will take place this Sunday, September 10 at Maple Lake.

Along with the race, there will also be music and food.

Representatives for the United Way said this event is really important for a few reasons.

Brad Riffle, community impact director, said "It's a wonderful community event. It brings multiple communities together and it is our campaign kick-off. It is the first event of the season that actually kicks off our campaign to raise $850,000."

Again, the race will be this Sunday at Maple Lake. The boats set sail at 1:30 p.m.



To register for a boat race, click here.