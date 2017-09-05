Local Hospital Offers Free Support Group for Friends and Families of Addicts

Highland Hospital has a new program this fall called C.R.A.F.T.
C.R.A.F.T stands for Community Reinforcement And Family Training.
C.R.A.F.T focuses on three main goals. Those include helping families move their loved ones toward treatment, helping reduce the loved ones alcohol and drug use and improving the lives of the concerned family member.
The group meets every Wednesday at 5 p.m.
Leesa Jackson, program manager, said "So it is for the loved ones of the individuals who are struggling with addiction or addictive behaviors. It is to help them and provide them with tools so that they can be supportive and know how to help their loved one."
Those interested just need to go to the hospital lobby to sign in, where they then will be directed to the meeting.
