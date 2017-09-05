U.S. Marshals Arrest Fairmont Fugitive in Detroit

U.S. Marshals arrested a Fairmont fugitive Tuesday morning during a traffic stop in Detroit.

Emmanuel "Manny" Gibson was wanted for multiple charges including distribution of cocaine, conspiracy and fleeing from an officer, according to U.S. Marshals.

Fairmont Police attempted to conduct a traffic stop July 12 on a grey minivan that Gibson was driving. Gibson allegedly sped off during the attempted stop traveling over 60 mph in a 25 mph zone before striking a Fairmont Police cruiser. Gibson then allegedly fled on foot and avoided capture, according to a press release.

Gibson also allegedly distributed cocaine in Fairmont on May 31, June 6 and June 20, according to a press release. U.S. Marshals said Gibson conspired with another person to distribute cocaine on May 31.

The U.S. Marshals Service in Clarksburg was requested to assist in the location of Gibson on August 21. Deputy Marshals attempted to locate Gibson in Fairmont, but learned that he had left the area to avoid arrest, according to a press release.



U.S. Marshals then learned that Gibson was in Detroit.

A lead about Gibson was sent to U.S. Marshals in Detroit on September 1, according to a press release. U.S Marshals were able to locate Gibson on Tuesday, September 5 and arrest him during a traffic stop.

U.S. Marshals said that a loaded firearm and narcotics were found in the vehicle that Gibson was driving during the traffic stop.