Highland-Clarksburg Hospital Prepares for Fall Conference

Continuing education courses for any profession provide a great opportunity to stay up to date on the latest resources.

Highland-Clarksburg Hospital is building off that need and organizing a fall conference for health care professionals.

The conference will be geared towards counselors, social workers and registered nurses.

"So our hope is to be able to do an annual spring conference and an annual fall conference. We have identified the need in our community for more CE opportunities for the professionals around us so we are hoping to be able to provide that," said Julie Bozarth, director of therapy.

The conference is October 5 and 6. You can register by visiting highlandclarksburghospital.com.