WBOY Joins Efforts with a Fairmont Church to Collect Hurricane Harvey Donation Items

WBOY is joining the efforts of the Fairmont First Church of the Nazarene to collect supplies and monetary donations for the victims of Hurricane Harvey. The church has set up several donation centers around North Central West Virginia to collect cleaning, hygiene and first aid supplies.
Donation Centers are:
- The Harrison County YMCA, 1 Lowndes Hill Park Road, Clarksburg, WV
- The Bridgeport Country Club, 17 Meadowbrook Road, Bridgeport, WV
- Dollar Tree, 464 East Main Street, Bridgeport, WV
- Family Dollar, 917 E. Park Ave. Fairmont, WV
- Fairmont City Police Department, 500 Quincy Street, Fairmont, WV
- Fairmont Central Church of the Nazarene, 114 Walnut Ave. Fairmont, WV
WBOY and the church are also holding a supply drive on Wednesday, September 6 from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Ruby Tuesday's, on Emily Drive in Clarksburg. Live remotes from the event can be see on WBOY 12 News and on the 12 News Facebook page, all day Wednesday.
Supplies Needed:
- All Toiletries (toothbrushes, toothpaste, soap, shampoo, etc.)
- Hand Sanitizer & Hand Soap & Dawn Soap & paper towels
- Diapers (infant/pull-ups/adult)
- Baby Wipes
- Baby Food & Formula
- New Packages of Undergarments and T-Shirts for all ages&all sizes
- New Towels, Blankets, Sealed New Pillows and New packages of Linens; Air Mattresses
- Contact Solution and cases
- Advil/Tylenol
- Cleaning Supplies - antimicrobial spray/cleaner, Contractor Trash Bags; & Specifically Gallons of Bleach, Mops & disposable gloves
- Bread & crackers & dry goods
- Non-perishable Snacks
- Paper Goods (plates, plastic silverware, solo cups, napkins)
- Thick Work Gloves (all sizes) & Face Masks
- Disposable Cameras for Insurance Claims
- Gift Cards to Walmart, Target, Lowes, Home Depot
- Pet Supplies and Pet Food (Bags of unopened pet food, crates, gently used blankets/towels, leashes, bowls, animal first aid supplies)
- Water purification supplies & Empty Reusable Water Bottles
The first truckload is scheduled to head for Texas on Thursday, September 7.
If you would like to make a monetary donation, you can do so here on GoFundMe.com.
For more information, you can visit the effort's Facebook page.