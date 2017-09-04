RCB Tandem Wins Week 2 "Connexion of the Week"

After receiving more than half the vote in this week's poll, Xavier Lopez and Andrew Sponaugle of Robert C. Byrd are our Connexion of the Week winners.

Lopez's pass to Sponaugle helped Byrd defeat Lincoln 45-19 last Friday. Their pass received more than 50 percent of the vote in this week's poll.

Watch the Honda SportsZone on WBOY every Friday night at 11:10 p.m. to see the latest batch of Connexion of the Week nominees, then log on to our website to vote for your favorite.