Fundraiser Held in Elkins for Skate Park Equipment

Members of Youth Empowered Solutions and volunteers from Youth Build of North Central West Virginia are partnering to raise funds for some additional equipment at the Elkins skate park.

I am here at Glendale Park and there are skaters as well as bikers and several community members who are out in support of the organization.

Youth Empowered Solutions (YES) began working to get a skate park for the youth in the Elkins community in 2006. Reaching its goal in 2009 after being awarded grant funding and several community donations, the skate park was open for use. YES is a non-profit organization which helps maintain and manage the skate park and empowers the youth.

“Our overall mission is to do more youth programs; open up a youth center, you know, ten, twenty years down the line. We have a long way to go but in the meantime, we are here to help our youth,” said YES Board President Sharell Harmon.

Skateboarders and bikers were at the park teaching kids the basics and showing off their skills.

YES members hoped to raise $3,000 during the event to purchase necessary materials and equipment. The equipment at the park was meant to be temporary and needs some updating to make the park safe for community members.

“We definitely could use a little more support and the community is huge, and it’s growing, and it would grow even more if we could just get some nice equipment out here, safe equipment,” said Bryant Howell, a local skateboarder.

Funds raised will go to purchase a new piece of equipment as well as rehabilitate some of the equipment that’s already here at the skate park.